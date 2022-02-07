Camila Osorio reaches her best position in the women’s tennis ranking

The most recent update of the professional tennis rankings brought good news for Colombian sports.

Camila Osorio20, continues to climb positions in the WTA ranking.

The girl from Cucuta, who was active in the last Australian Open in singles and doubles, was in the position 49. Osorio accumulates 1147 points and is just over 140 behind Amanda Anisimova, who is in box 40.



Nicholas Mejiaanother of the hopes of national tennis, was ranked 272 in the ATP list.

To ratify what was shown last year

Maria Camila Osorio against Osaka.

Camila Osorio will return to the circuit tracks on February 28. The tennis player will be playing the Guadalajara tournament. E. Raducanu (number 13 in the world) leads the list of attendees.

The young athlete remains firm on the path to surpassing the mark of Fabiola Zuluagawho in 2005 reached 16th place in the WTA ranking.

SPORTS