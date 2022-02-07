Camila Osorio reaches her best position in the women’s tennis ranking

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian athlete had a great participation last year at Wimbledon.
The woman from Cucuta continues to establish herself in the ‘top 50’ of the WTA. Nicolás Mejía also climbed in the ATP.
February 07, 2022, 07:19 AM
The most recent update of the professional tennis rankings brought good news for Colombian sports.
Camila Osorio20, continues to climb positions in the WTA ranking.
The girl from Cucuta, who was active in the last Australian Open in singles and doubles, was in the position 49. Osorio accumulates 1147 points and is just over 140 behind Amanda Anisimova, who is in box 40.
Nicholas Mejiaanother of the hopes of national tennis, was ranked 272 in the ATP list.
To ratify what was shown last year
Camila Osorio will return to the circuit tracks on February 28. The tennis player will be playing the Guadalajara tournament. E. Raducanu (number 13 in the world) leads the list of attendees.
The young athlete remains firm on the path to surpassing the mark of Fabiola Zuluagawho in 2005 reached 16th place in the WTA ranking.
SPORTS
