The Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio defeated the Turkish Ipek Oz 6-3 and 7-6 (4) in the round of 16 of the Colsanitas Cup and settled in the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Bogotá, a game played this Thursday.

Osorio saved the first set with a fair 6-3, but in the second he had problems, so much so that he was down 0-2 very early.

gained the experience

With the victory it gives him the option to ensure for the third consecutive edition in this tournamenta quota between the eight best players of the contest.

Camila had reached the quarterfinals in 2019 and last year she was the champion of this Colsanitas WTA Cup, which has only been interrupted in 2020.

In the quarterfinals, which will be played this Friday starting at 10:00 in the morning, Cami will have to face Elina Avanesyan, who comes from beating the Italian Lucrecia Stefanini, and previously the eighth favorite, the British Harriet Dart.

This year María Camila has just reached the final of the WTA 250 in Monterrey and the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 in Guadalajara.



In the first round of the day, the Romanian Irina Bara also made it to the quarterfinals by beating Suzan Lammens of Netherland 6-0, 0-6, 6-4.

Irina Bara awaits the winner of the match that will dispute the seed 2 of the tournament this afternoon, the Brazilian Beatris Haddad Maia, against Kamilla Rakhimova.



