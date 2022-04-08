This Friday, on the main field of the Bogotá Country Club, Camila Osorio was Camila Osorio again.

The tennis player from Cucuta, number 33 in the world, showed her best version so far in the Colsanitas Cup and beat the Russian Elina Avanesyan 6-1 and 6-4.in a game that lasted for an hour and 31 minutes.

With this result, Osorio certifies his presence in the semifinals. This Saturday morning, she will face the Brazilian Laura Pigossi (212), who defeated the Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska this Friday in the first round..

Osorio’s trust

Camila Osorio, in Bogota.

In this Friday’s presentation, Camila Osorio looked much more confident than in her two previous games. The mental calm was reflected in the variety of his game.

During the first set, although Avanesyan put his backhand to the test, Osorio was up to the challenge. Also, he showed a better first serve.

In the second set, Osorio recovered from being down on the scoreboard and avoided any hint of a third set.

This Saturday, on the ladder that has represented his participation in the tournament, the penultimate step to reach the final. That is the top.

