Camila Osorio, on alert: she retires due to injury in San Diego

The Colombian women Camila Osorio She withdrew due to injury this Wednesday when she was losing 6-3 and 2-2 against the Greek María Sakkari in the second round of the WTA 500 tournament in San Diego.

Osorio injury

Osorio, who entered the main draw after going through the qualifications and beat the Polish Magdalena Frech in the first round, He left the game after 70 minutes of competition on the San Diego cement.

The Colombian, number 75 in the world, tried to continue, but had to give up due to the pain due to an apparently muscular problem.

Until that moment, Osorio had been on familiar terms with Sakkari, number nine in the world ranking, and had only suffered one break, paid for at 6-3 in the first set. Sakkari will face one between the American Emma Navarro and the Russian Aliaksandra Alexandrova in the quarterfinals.

The San Diego tournament continues until next Saturday with the Tunisian Ons Jabeur as the first favorite.

EFE

