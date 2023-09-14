Thursday, September 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Camila Osorio, on alert: she retires due to injury in San Diego

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Camila Osorio, on alert: she retires due to injury in San Diego

Close


Close

Camila Osorio

Camila Osorio in San Diego.

Camila Osorio in San Diego.

The Colombian was playing her second round match.

See also  If a national team player leaves, let another arrive: the Argentine that Benfica is looking for to replace Enzo Fernández

The Colombian women Camila Osorio She withdrew due to injury this Wednesday when she was losing 6-3 and 2-2 against the Greek María Sakkari in the second round of the WTA 500 tournament in San Diego.

Osorio injury

Osorio, who entered the main draw after going through the qualifications and beat the Polish Magdalena Frech in the first round, He left the game after 70 minutes of competition on the San Diego cement.

The Colombian, number 75 in the world, tried to continue, but had to give up due to the pain due to an apparently muscular problem.

Until that moment, Osorio had been on familiar terms with Sakkari, number nine in the world ranking, and had only suffered one break, paid for at 6-3 in the first set. Sakkari will face one between the American Emma Navarro and the Russian Aliaksandra Alexandrova in the quarterfinals.

The San Diego tournament continues until next Saturday with the Tunisian Ons Jabeur as the first favorite.

EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Camila #Osorio #alert #retires #due #injury #San #Diego

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Xbox Game Pass Core: 5 games you shouldn’t miss

Xbox Game Pass Core: 5 games you shouldn't miss

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result