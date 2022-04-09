Camila Osorio lost the semifinal and was eliminated from the WTA 250 in Bogotá

Camila Osorio tried in every way, but her body told her enough. In the semifinal match, the Colombian tennis player was the victim of discomfort in the thigh of her left leg and lost against the Brazilian Laura Pigossi 7-5 and 7-6 (2).

Gone was the opportunity for the bi-championship

Photo: Cesar Melgarejo/ CEET

From the beginning, this Saturday’s game did not look good for Osorio. The cucuteña, current number 33 in the world, did not find a way to calibrate her forehand and sinned due to inaccuracies in the first set.



When the initial sleeve was about to be defined with a 5-1 against, the tennis player requested medical assistance. Then, with her bandage on her left leg, she had an incredible push that took her to tie the set at five. However, despite the shouts of the public, the comeback remained in the illusion and fell 5-7.

Amid general consternation, Osorio repeatedly looked at her coach, Spaniard Ricardo Sánchez, who encouraged her to continue in the game.

In the second set, Osorio tried to get back on track. However, with the pressure on her, her body didn’t help. Despite the fact that she managed to defend his serve, with a low forced by the circumstances, she overcame two match points and forced the game until the tie-break, there was no time for more. Osorio, the current champion, said goodbye with the 2022 Colsanitas Cup boots on.

