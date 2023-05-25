Thursday, May 25, 2023
Camila Osorio loses in the last game of the ‘qualy’ of Roland Garros

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2023
in Sports
Camila Osorio loses in the last game of the 'qualy' of Roland Garros


camila osorio

Camila Osorio in her game in Rome.

Camila Osorio in her game in Rome.

The Colombian tennis player fell in two sets.

The cucuteña tennis player Camila Osorio, first seeded in the ‘qualification’ of Roland Garros’, fell before the young Russian Mirra Andreevawho had just eliminated Emiliana Arango from Antioquia in the previous round.

The number one racket of Colombia lost 6-7 and 4-6, against the young jewel, 16 years old.

