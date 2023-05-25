Camila Osorio loses in the last game of the ‘qualy’ of Roland Garros

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Camila Osorio in her game in Rome.
The Colombian tennis player fell in two sets.
The cucuteña tennis player Camila Osorio, first seeded in the ‘qualification’ of Roland Garros’, fell before the young Russian Mirra Andreevawho had just eliminated Emiliana Arango from Antioquia in the previous round.
The number one racket of Colombia lost 6-7 and 4-6, against the young jewel, 16 years old.
