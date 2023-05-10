Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Camila Osorio grows in Rome and advances to the second round of the Italian Masters 1,000

May 10, 2023
in Sports
Camila Osorio grows in Rome and advances to the second round of the Italian Masters 1,000


close

camila osorio

Camila Osorio in action in Australia.

Camila Osorio in action in Australia.

The Colombian tennis player saved three match points against the Russian Varvara Gracheva.

Camila Osorio suffered and enjoyed the Masters 1,000 in Rome. This Wednesday, the tennis player from Cucuta, current number 100 in the world ranking, defeated Russian Varvara Grachova 7-6(4), 1-6, 7-6(4), in a match in which she saved three match points. ‘ after going 2-5 down in the final set.

Osorio grows up in Rome

Camila Osorio, in Monterrey.

ADVANCE

