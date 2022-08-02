Camila Osorio: good start at the ATP 250 in Washington

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Camila Osorio from Cucuta has just ended her employment relationship with coach Ricardo Sánchez.
Camila Osorio from Cucuta has just ended her employment relationship with coach Ricardo Sánchez.
The Colombian successfully won her first match of the tournament.
August 02, 2022, 06:19 PM
Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio advanced to the second round on Tuesday Washington WTA 250.
defeated the American sophia keninnumber 416 in the world ranking, by 7-6 (2), 6-1, in one hour and 29 minutes of play.
The Cucuteña waits in the second round of the tournament for the winner of the duel between the American Louisa Chirico and the British Emma Raducanuwhich is played at this time.
Raducanu is the second seed for this tournament, which ends on Sunday.
News in development.
SPORTS
August 02, 2022, 06:19 PM
