Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Camila Osorio: good start at the ATP 250 in Washington

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2022
in Sports
Camila Osorio

Camila Osorio from Cucuta has just ended her employment relationship with coach Ricardo Sánchez.

The Colombian successfully won her first match of the tournament.

Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio advanced to the second round on Tuesday Washington WTA 250.

defeated the American sophia keninnumber 416 in the world ranking, by 7-6 (2), 6-1, in one hour and 29 minutes of play.

The Cucuteña waits in the second round of the tournament for the winner of the duel between the American Louisa Chirico and the British Emma Raducanuwhich is played at this time.

Raducanu is the second seed for this tournament, which ends on Sunday.

News in development.

SPORTS

