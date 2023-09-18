Monday, September 18, 2023
Camila Osorio: from setting off the alarms in San Diego to playing the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Camila Osorio: from setting off the alarms in San Diego to playing the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara

Camila Osorio overcomes fear and advances to the semifinals of the Colsanitas Cup

María Camila Osorio.

Photo:

Néstor Gómez, EL TIEMPO

María Camila Osorio.

The Colombian tennis player has just been eliminated in the WTA 500 in San Diego.

Maria Camila Osorio smiles again in international tennis. After retiring with discomfort in the second round of the WTA 500 tournament in San Diego a few days ago, The Colombian will return to the courts to compete in the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara.

The Cucuteña had set off the alarms in San Diego after retiring due to a muscle injury this Wednesday when she was losing 6-3 and 2-2 against the Greek María Sakkari in the American tournament. Osorio left the match after 70 minutes of competition where she battled her physical problems.

María Camila Osorio begins her journey at the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara.

The Colombian María Camila Osorio, number 67 in the WTA ranking, begins her participation in the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara this September 18, after recovering from her physical problems.

After a few days of rest, the tennis player from Cucuta will face one of the last tournaments of the season and will debut on Monday against the Polish Magdalena Frechnumber 66 in the world, in a game that will begin around 11:00 am (Colombian time).

Camila Osorio
Photo:

Courtesy of the WTA 1,000 of Rome – Internazionali BNL d’Italia

Osorio and Frech already met this year and did so at the WTA 500 in San Diego, where the Colombian defeated the Pole in the first round and entered the main draw of the American competition.

Although María Camila Osorio will not be the only representative of Colombia in Guadalajara. Emiliana Arango, 180 in the world, will also have a tough challenge this Monday at the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara, where she will face Anastasiya Popova, number 26 in the WTA ranking.

HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS

