Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Camila Osorio enters the Masters 1,000 in Rome and achieves a unique feat in six years

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2023
in Sports
Camila Osorio enters the Masters 1,000 in Rome and achieves a unique feat in six years


camila osorio

Camila Osorio, in Monterrey.

Camila Osorio, in Monterrey.

The main racket in the country agreed to the main draw, after winning the two games of the ‘qualy’.

Camila Osorio from Cucuta beat Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin this Tuesday in the final of the WTA 1,000 preliminary phase in Rome, 6-3, 6-4 in just under an hour and a half of duel, and entered the main draw of the italian tournament.

Osorio, to the main draw in Rome

The Colombian tennis player, despite the defeat, left a very good image of her game.

The Colombian, number 100 in the ranking, was very successful at serve and signed five directfour in a first set in which he snatched Dodin’s service twice to win the game.

In the second match, the Frenchwoman, number 99 in the ranking, was more combative and twice broke the serve of an Osorio who resisted going to the third set and managed to break her rival’s serve three times to reach the final draw of the match. Rome open.

Osorio arrives at the Foro Itálico tournament after being eliminated in Madrid by the world number two and tournament champion, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

Since 2017, according to data from journalist Fabián Valeth Orozco, from the Colombian Tennis Federation, Osorio is The first Colombian to overcome the ‘qualification’ of a Masters 1,000. The last one was Mariana Duque, who achieved it in the Canadian Masters.

SPORTS
*With EFE

