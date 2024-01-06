You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Camila Osorio.
The Colombian achieved a new victory and took the step in the tournament.
The Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio She is determined to have a great 2024, and she started on the right foot.
Osorio played her second match of the year and defeated the Asian Hao-Ching Chanla in two sets with sets 6-4 and 6-1.
Thus, the Colombian managed to get into the main draw of the WTA 250 in Hobart, on the eve of the start of the Australian Open.
The 22nd and ninth seed from Cucuta enjoyed a triumphant debut of the year by beating the British Jodie Burrage (99th) 6-3 and 6-4, advancing to meet Chan.
Osorio hopes to find out his next opponent by draw in the first round of the competition being held in Australia.
PABLO ROMERO
Sports
