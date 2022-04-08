Camila Osorio, eliminated in doubles from the WTA 250 in Bogotá

This Friday, Camila Osorio had a day of contrasts at the WTA 250 in Bogotá.



In the first turn of the day, Colombia’s number one racket won her singles game and qualified for the semifinals. Then, a few minutes later, He played with the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semis of the doubles modality against the Australian Astra Sharma and the Indonesian Aldila Sutjiadi.

After several heart-stopping games on field 1 of the Country Club, the Latin American couple fell 4-6 and 5-7, and 6-10 in the super tie-break.



The doubles final will be this Saturday. Osorio plays her singles semifinal match, against Brazilian Laura Pigossi (212), at 11 am

SPORTS