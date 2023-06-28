Camila Osorio, eliminated from the Eastbourne WTA 500 after losing to Jessica Pegula

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian tennis player, despite the defeat, left a very good image of her game.
Osorio had a great second set, but was unable to win.
Camila Osorio was eliminated this Wednesday in the second round of the WTA 500 in Eastbourneafter falling 2-6, 6-1 and 3-6 against the American Jessica Pegula, fourth best tennis player in the world and third seed in the British tournament.
As has been constant in his career, Osorio went from less to more. The 21-year-old from Cucuta suffered in the first set after being broken on her third serve. But in the second round, Osorio was unbeatable and scored a good 6-1.
Unfortunately, despite his drive, he failed to do the same in the third set and ended up falling.
Next week, Osorio will play at Wimbledon, the ‘grand slam’ on grass whose main draw will be drawn this Friday.
