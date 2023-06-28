Wednesday, June 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Camila Osorio, eliminated from the Eastbourne WTA 500 after losing to Jessica Pegula

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Camila Osorio, eliminated from the Eastbourne WTA 500 after losing to Jessica Pegula

Close


Close

camila osorio

The Colombian tennis player, despite the defeat, left a very good image of her game.

The Colombian tennis player, despite the defeat, left a very good image of her game.

Osorio had a great second set, but was unable to win.

Camila Osorio was eliminated this Wednesday in the second round of the WTA 500 in Eastbourneafter falling 2-6, 6-1 and 3-6 against the American Jessica Pegula, fourth best tennis player in the world and third seed in the British tournament.

Osorio eliminated in Eastbourne

Camila Osorio, under the rain in Rome.

As has been constant in his career, Osorio went from less to more. The 21-year-old from Cucuta suffered in the first set after being broken on her third serve. But in the second round, Osorio was unbeatable and scored a good 6-1.

Unfortunately, despite his drive, he failed to do the same in the third set and ended up falling.

Next week, Osorio will play at Wimbledon, the ‘grand slam’ on grass whose main draw will be drawn this Friday.

See also  Nairo Quintana rearms after tramadol and announces details of his new team

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Camila #Osorio #eliminated #Eastbourne #WTA #losing #Jessica #Pegula

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Electricity contracts | Fortum does not intend to comply with the Consumer Disputes Board’s decision on rationalization of electricity contracts

Electricity contracts | Fortum does not intend to comply with the Consumer Disputes Board's decision on rationalization of electricity contracts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result