The 2023 version of the Colsanitas Cup presented by Zurich will be held at the Country Club of Bogotá between April 1 and 9. The great absence will be that of Camila Osoriui, as confirmed this Tuesday.

Osorio, Colombia’s No. 1 racket in the WTA rankingwill not be part of the game due to physical problems that, in addition, will force her to miss the Americas Group of the Billie Jean King Cup, an event that will be held in Cúcuta a week after the Colsanitas Cup presented by Zurich.

In a video, the Colombian confirmed her absence from the tournament: “For me I am excited to play the tournament but due to the injury in Monterrey I will not be able to be in Bogotá or in the Fed Cup. We decided that the most important thing is to recover and I am on it,” he said.

Camila Osorio in action in Australia.

tournament details

This edition will be special, as this competition will be held for the 30th time, remembering that its pioneering edition was in 1993 and that in the period between that year and the 1997 season it was a Satellite category tournament -today known as the ITF circuit- whose first champion It was the Brazilian Sumara Passos.

Starting in 1998, the tournament rose in category to be included in the WTA circuit calendar, and since then, Colombia has led the list of countries with the most titles: four obtained by Fabiola Zuluaga, one by Mariana Duque and another by Camila. Osorio.

The organization of the 30th Copa Colsanitas presented by Zurich grants the Colombian tennis player Emiliana Arango the possibility of playing the main draw through an invitation letter; Consequently, the paisa returns to play the only WTA 250 tournament in South America two years later, remembering that last season she was not part of the game as a result of her physical recovery from surgery at the end of 2021.

Arango, who reached the quarterfinals of this tournament in 2018, joined the Canadian Eugenie Bouchard as the tennis players who will play the main draw through this route, even the organization has a wild card, which will be revealed in the next few days.

Yuliana Lizarazo and Maria Paulina Perez.

In the modality of doubles the expectation is originated by the Colombians Yuliana Lizarazo and María Paulina Pérez, recent champions of the WTA 250 Monterrey (Mexico) and who this week are playing the WTA 125K in San Luis Potosí, also on Aztec soil.

Behind the hostesses are Spain with five titles, Italy with three, Argentina and the United States with two, while Germany, Austria, Brazil, Slovakia, France and Serbia each have a champion in their history. The defending champion in 2023 is the German Tatjana Maria, who returns to the capital of the republic with the firm intention of protecting her crown.

The list of figures is led by the Belgian Elise Mertens, semifinalist of the Australian Open 2018, former No. 12 in the WTA ranking and who currently occupies the 37th box in the singles modality. Mertens, who returns to this contest after eight years, also registers three Grand Slam titles as a doubles player: US Open 2019, Australian Open and Wimbledon, both in 2021. In that modality she was No. 1 in the world.

Then comes the aforementioned Tatjana Maria, defending champion in Bogotá and Wimbledon semifinalist; the Italian Sara Errani, finalist at Roland Garros in 2012 and former No. 5 in the WTA ranking; and the Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, finalist in 2021 and in that same season at Roland Garros in that same season.

female players

1. Elise Mertens (BEL)

2. Tatjana Maria (FALE)

3. Kateryna Baindl (UCR)

4. Nuria Parrizas-Díaz (ESP)

5. Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS)

6. Sara Sorribes-Tormo (ESP)

7. Sara Errani (ITA)

8. Rebecca Petterson (SWE)

9. Laura Pigossi (BRA)

10. Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

11. Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)

12. Tamara Zidansek (SLO)

13. Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA)

14. Eva Lys (GER)

15. Marina Bassols (ESP)

16. Peyton Stearns (USA)

17. Reka Luca Jani (HUN)

18. Ylena In-Albon (SUI)

19. Kaja Juvan (SLO)

20. Dayana Yastremska (UCR)

21. Mirjam Björklund (SWE)

22. Aliona Bolsova (ESP)

