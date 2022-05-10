Camila Osorio debuts with victory at the Rome Masters

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Maria Camila Osorio.
Cesar Melgarejo/ CEET
The Colombian started off on the right foot in this competition.
May 10, 2022, 10:18 AM
Colombian tennis player María Camila Osorio He made his debut this Tuesday at the Masters 1000 in Rome, and did so with victory, to advance to the second round.
Osorio prevailed against the Italian Lucia Bronzetti, with partial 7-6(4) and 6-3 to get into the second round.
The Colombian needed a little more than an hour and a half of play to overcome her rival. In the second round it will be measured the former number one in the world, the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka.
May 10, 2022, 10:18 AM
