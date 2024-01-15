The Colombian racket Camila Osorio lost in the first round of the Australian Open at the hands of the German Tatjana Maria, 42nd in the world, with partials 7-5, 6(4)-7 and 6-4, in a match with many errors from both players.

Osorio was forceful in the first set, so much so that she gave a bad look to her rival who, on several occasions, looked very upset.

Incredible

The Colombian's dominance was so overwhelming that she had an easy victory, as she had the score in her favor 5-1.

However, the German recovered, while the Cucuteña fell into an incredible slump. Little by little, Maria began to come back and tied the game 5-5, to the surprise of Osorio.

The errors led the Colombian to lose the first set 7-5, in an inexplicable way.

The second half of the game started evenly, but very soon Osorio made mistakes again that led to her being at a disadvantage.

Maria, her opponent, was calmer. She came from less to more and the quality of her shots improved.

Camila Osorio did not recover and looked uncomfortable in a match in which she could not stop having lost the option to finish the first set.

The German continued on, broke for 3-1 and confirmed it in her best moment, leaving the match 4-1, close to a fair victory.

Recovery

But when almost everything was lost, Maria lowered her level and Camila Osorio was reborn and won the second set, 7-6(4), forcing a third set.

The German tennis player did not look good, she could not close the set and at times she did not appear physically well, contrary to what the Cucuteña experienced.

Before the start of the final part, Maria, 36 years old, asked for the assistance of the physiotherapist and the doctor. She took her tension and saturation, the heat also played her part.

Already with that background, Osorio, younger, achieved a much more comfortable start to the third set, but the joy did not last long.

Osorio again made many mistakes and her rival recovered from her bad physical moment, which led to the German winning the game, eliminating the Colombian and moving on to the second round.

