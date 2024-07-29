Camila Osorio He did it again. In the second round of the tennis tournament Olympic Games 2024 defeated the Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, with partial scores of 7-6(4) and 6-4, in a game in which the Cúcuta native showed off her strong right hand.

According to the criteria of

The Colombian found herself down 1-3 in the first set, but came back thanks to the fact that she quickly recovered from her bad moment, analyzed her rival’s situation and put her against the wall.

It was not easy

The game was even in the first half, so much so that the set was decided in the tie break, in favor of the competition, which went ahead 3-1 with a 7-6(4).

In the second set, the match was more in favor of the first Colombian racket, who after the first move realized which shots were hurting her opponent.

Yastremska had no chance to beat Osorio In the second set, she almost always found herself behind, while the player from Cúcuta raised her level, broke and came close to winning a match, which she settled in her favor after one hour and 54 minutes.

Camila Osorio had defeated world number nine Jelena Ostapenko in the first round to reach this series against the Ukrainian.

“I had to play much smarter, have variations and change speeds. Patience, strategy and calmness were the key. I just wanted to go in and have fun and play my best tennis. I started out a little slow, but the idea and what my coaches told me was to play one point at a time,” said the Colombian in the press area.

The tennis player from Cucuta was very moved after her victory in the Olympic Games and shed a few tears in front of the media after the hard-fought victory.

“Playing for Colombia is something else, it’s the best thing for you and it’s something that fills me with pride because, since I was little, I wanted to play for these colors. Thank you to you all for that support,” she said.

Camila Osorio’s numbers

Camila Osorio Photo:TIME Share

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent for EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel