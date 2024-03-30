Camila Osorio –who seeks to recover the crown ofl WTA 250 in Bogotá, the same one that won in 2021 – is one of the three Colombians (with Emiliana Arango and Yuliana Monroy) with a guaranteed place in the main draw of the tournament that takes place from yesterday until next Sunday, April 7.

It has not been an easy year for the current number 90 in the WTA world ranking, she suffered in the Australian Open losing in the first round against the German Tatjana Maria (top candidate for the title in Bogotá after winning twice in the last two editions) and has not made it past the round of 16 this season. Furthermore, she was not in the Doha WTA after accusing health problems and has just been eliminated prematurely of the Miami Openin the qualifier.

It will not be an easy task for the 22-year-old Colombian to win her second title at home (last year she was out due to injury), she must overcome rivals who are much better ranked on the world list; But, above all, she must overcome that battle that she has internally, the same one that leads her to lose concentration, give up points and lose games.

He confessed

In an interview with TIME, Osorio spoke about those 'demons' that he must overcome and made it clear that the objective of his career has always been clear.

What should you improve about your tennis?

Head. I have to continue improving in that aspect… When I have opportunities, it is about going for them and taking advantage of them, going without fear. I have to trust more in my game, trust more in my tennis and treat myself well too, because sometimes I am very tough and it shows on the court. I'm a bit of a perfectionist, that ends up working against me a bit. I have to try a little better and be more calm, calmer every time I compete, see mistakes a little more normally, many times one believes that one cannot fail. I have to be a little more aware that I have to play a ball better without worrying or being anxious.

What causes it to block?

Sometimes I tell myself not very positive things in certain situations. I'm at a point where I'm looking for a way to deal with those situations. A year or two ago he treated me very badly and that worked for me, it connected me, I sometimes ended up coming back in games… Now I tell myself things and it doesn't work in the same way.

What is the goal for the season?

My goal this year is to be in the top-20 in the world and for that I must win matches and tournaments. It is a goal that I have always had and I know that it requires work, sacrifice and many details.

Do you put pressure on yourself?

I don't think about the pressure because I'm playing tennis, I'm playing the sport that I love… Although there are people who, because they are athletes, begin to have an opinion, whether good or bad, one must learn to deal with that.

What to say to the critics?

I'm learning to handle them, but I have to enjoy what I'm experiencing, it's a very nice experience and I don't want to live my life thinking that I have pressure to play. I have my goal and I consciously work on what I have to do and improve, every day I wake up to do that and I am focused on improving.

Does criticism affect you?

Now a little less, but before yes, much more. When I started playing as a professional I had nothing to prove, I started to do well, but when there are moments when it's not going so well, they start pointing and saying things… I told myself: “But I'm not doing anything to Nobody, I'm not messing with anyone, I'm just playing and going out to compete, to hit a ball and people are offending me or saying things when they don't know me.” I think that there are things that one cannot control and one has to let them go because I cannot respond to every person who criticizes me, it is something that athletes live day by day.

And what do you say to your critics?

It is my process and my career, I cannot compare myself with Sabalenka, it is in the moment that things happen.

How do you turn around bad results?

Every victory and every defeat is felt, but you have to turn the page and live day to day, think about the moment. I can't stay thinking about what has already happened, one must focus on the tournaments to come, that's what it's worth, without going any further.

I stay with the good, with what I have improved, with what I feel on the court, I feel that I am more mature in the way I face certain situations.

One must have good matches, life and tennis take many turns and sometimes nothing makes sense, anything can happen. We have to wait for the moment and I have the feeling and the mentality that the fruit of my work will arrive; If it doesn't come, I have the satisfaction that I did what I had to do.

What learning did you have from the game against Tatjana, who could you face?

It was a difficult game against her, but I had many opportunities. In the first set I was up 5-1, I was fine and playing calmly, but I ended up losing the match alone… I made mistakes and mistakes that I hadn't been making, I didn't know how to make the right decisions. I hope that this match can be presented again to show that I am already prepared and ready to compete with him.

Have you lost the motivation to continue playing?

I have not lost it… Sometimes I cry and fight with myself, but in the end one remembers that it must be professional, I must train to be prepared, that is the beauty of sport and it is what I sometimes enjoy because it helps me grow and forge my character.

What is that pending dream that has not been fulfilled?

My dream is to be the best in the world and I want to make history from the moment I picked up my racket at 6 years old. When things don't work out, they get difficult, or I rethink things, I remember the girl who grabbed the racket and played to be the best in the world, who set that goal from the heart… The day that Camila is not here , I'll stop playing.