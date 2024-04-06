camila Osorio is, once again, in contention for the title in the Copa Colsánitas Zurich, the WTA 250 that is played at the Country Club of Bogotá. The Colombian will seek her second title in the competition this Sunday after a very tough match against the Italian Sara Errani.

The Colombian won 7-6 (4), 6-4, in one hour and 51 minutes of play, and is waiting for her rival, who will emerge from the other semifinal, which will be played this Saturday by the Czech Marie Bouzkova, who eliminated the German Laura Siegemund (2-6, 6-2 and 7-5), and the Russian Kamila Rajimova, who eliminated the Spanish Cristina Bucsa (0-6, 6-4, 7-5).

“I am very excited, I have been working very hard for this and I thank God to be playing in a final here again,” Osorio told DSports.

Camila seemed to feel the effort from the previous night, when she had to work until almost 11 at night to defeat the current two-time champion of the tournament, the German Tatjana María.

Errani, who had played much earlier on Friday, took advantage of that and broke the Colombian's serve twice to take a 4-0 lead.

Sara Errani

“At first I found the timing, but I didn't pay attention to the score, I waited for my moment and played point by point, I needed all my options to take this game forward,” Camila explained.

But the Cucuteña had already shown on Friday that if there is something she has plenty of, it is fighting spirit and she returned the two breaks to the Italian to equalize the set, which went to a tie break, where the local team won 7-4.

The second set was very, very even. The two contenders broke serve on two occasions. There was a lot of tension. The Italian even complained to the judge when she heard someone from the audience shouting “Cúcuta”, without knowing that this is the hometown of her rival.

When the game was very close, Camila broke in the eighth game and went ahead to achieve the victory, which she confirmed amid the emotion of the stands and in the midst of tears.

“She didn't know where I was from, she already knows where I'm from (laughs). Thank you for so much encouragement, thank you for believing in me and for accompanying me,” celebrated Camila, who dedicated the victory to her brother, who just had his birthday this Saturday.

Osorio was already champion of this competition in 2021, when she beat the Slovenian Tamara Zidansek in the final, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. That same year she reached the final in Tenerife and in 2022 she also reached that stage in Monterrey (Mexico). She will now seek her second title.

