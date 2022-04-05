Camila Osorio begins this Tuesday the defense of her title in the Colsanitas Cupthe main women’s tennis tournament in Colombia.

The 20-year-old athlete from Cucuta returns to the Country Club arena in Bogotá, 359 days after lifting her first and, so far, only WTA trophy on the same ground.

Since that victory, Osorio has gone on a meteoric rise that is summed up in a contrast of data: by April 5, 2021, the start date of the previous tournament, the tennis player was number 138 in the world ranking and had entered to compete thanks at an invitation from the organizers. Today she is number 33 on the planet and the best ranked of all the 32 participants.

When asked about the pressure of defending her first feat, the tennis player said that, among her plans, she was only “enjoy”.

“Last year I had the chance to win the title, but I don’t even like to talk about ‘defending’. This year, as always, I told myself: ‘I’m starting from scratch’. Of course there is pressure, but I will try to put it in my favor and turn it into something positive”, he expressed eight days ago, at the official presentation of the tournament.

On the way to this 2022, Osorio must beat the Swiss Ylena In-Albon from the start, a rival over whom, in theory, he has everything to win. If she advances, she will find herself in the second round with one of the competitors who come from the qualy.

In third, Harriet Dart, the 100th in the ranking, could be her rival. Already in the semifinal, on her role, her rival would be the Hungarian Panna Udvardy, with whom she teamed up in the doubles of the last WTA 250 in Monterrey. In the final, she could meet Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the tournament’s second seed.

The other Colombians

This Monday, María Fernanda Herazo from Barranquilla fell 4-6 and 3-6 against Swedish Rebecca Peterson, 80 in the world.

On Tuesday, together with Osorio, the other two Colombians in competition will have their debut.

Yuliana Monroy, 23, from Antioquia, faces Georgian Ekaterine Gorgodze (120).

For her part, Yuliana Liazarazo, 28, from Cucuta, faces Slovakian Anna Schmiedlova (91). Both games will be at 10 am

Osorio’s game will be at 12 m. Directv Sports and Star + TV.



