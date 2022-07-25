The bad results in the last months of the Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio they forced the player’s rope to sidestep the coach, Ricardo Sanchez.

Osorio has not given foot with the ball in the previous months, suffering from injuries and some bad decisions.

(Piqué: unexpected reaction to hearing the boos and shouts of ‘Shakira!’)

(Egan Bernal could lose leadership in Ineos: hiring bomb)

It’s not a good season

The cucuteña, who this year has not had a good performance, has not lived up to the two previous seasons and has not met its objectives.

Camila Osorio expected better results in the grand slams, but this has not been the case and she has left the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon By the back door.

Likewise, she was unable to defend the title in the Copa Colsánitas, as she was forced to leave the tournament when the semifinal match was played.

Meaning message

All of the above has precipitated the goodbye to DT, who accompanied her in recent years and who took her to the top.

In a message, Osorio warned that he was in USA ready to face another facet in her career as a tennis player and thanked Sánchez for his work.

“I am already in the United States finishing my preparation for the tour prior to the US Open”said.

And I add: “I take this opportunity to thank Ricardo Sánchez for 2 very positive years in my career”.

(Is Nairo Quintana the best Colombian in the history of the Tour de France?)

(Luis Díaz would lose another teammate at Liverpool)

Sports