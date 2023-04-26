The Colombian Camila Osorio beat the French Clara Burel without setbacks to place herself in the second round of the WTA 1000 in Madrid, where she will face the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, thirty-second seed.

The 21-year-old tennis player from Cúcuta beat Clara Burel 6-3, 6-4 in a duel that lasted 81 minutes.

The South American imposed her skill on clay. In fact, in the three previous clashes between the two, Osorio had only managed to win the one played on clay, in Saint Malo, while the two defeats were on hard courts, at the US Open and the Australian Open.

Winner of the Bogotá tournament in 2021, her only success so far and finalist in Monterrey last year and in Tenerife in 2021, the Colombian player will face the thirty-second favorite, Marta Kostyuk.

Other results of the day in Madrid

In addition, the Russian Mirra Andreeva beat the Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-4 and became the first opponent, in the second round, of the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, thirteenth seed.

Throughout the day, the Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich beat the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (6-4 and 7-5) and met the Czech Marie Bouzkova, the Russian Anna Kalinskaya the Czech Brenda Fruhvirtova 2-6, 6 -4 and 6-4, next opponent of the Kazakh Elena Rybakina, seventh favorite, and the German Tatjana Maria who overwhelmed the Philippine Alesandra Eala (6-1 and 6-1).

His next rival will be the American Bernarda Pera, sixth. The Dutch Arantxa Rus surprised the American Amanda Anisimova (7-5 ​​and 6-2) and became the opponent of the Greek Maria Sakkari, ninth favorite while the withdrawal of the Italian Camila Giorgi with 4-6 and 6-4 led to the classification of the Egyptian Mayar Sherif who will play in the second round with the Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina.

In addition, the American Caty Mc Nally beat the Hungarian Dalma Galfi in three sets (4-6, 6-0 and 6-3) and will face the Chinese Qinwen Zheng.

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news