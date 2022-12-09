Camila Osorio already has a new coach for the 2023 season

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
camila osorio
Francisco Guasco. efe
camila osorio
The tennis player from Cucuteña will follow the Spanish tradition that has guided her career in recent years.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 9, 2022, 06:21 PM
camila osorio He began the preparation of his preseason with a new work team in Barcelona.
In the Spanish city, the Colombian joined the TEC Carles Ferrer Salat high performance center and began this new stage in her sports career.
Albert Costasports director of the TEC, former Spanish tennis player and Grand Slam winner, will direct the tennis process of the number 1 racket in the country.
Osorio’s new coach
Costa will lead an interdisciplinary team of world-class professionals, including: coach Ana Alcázar, physical trainer, physiotherapist, sports nutritionist, sports psychologist and medical services, who are at Osorio’s disposal throughout the 2023 season.
Costa is the former number 6 in the world, with 12 professional titles won, he was champion of Roland Garros in 2002, winner of the bronze medal in the Olympic Games and the Davis Cup in 2000, he obtained 1 professional title in doubles, pairing with Rafael Nadal and was captain of the Spanish Davis Cup team between 2008 and 2011.
SPORTS
*With information from the press office
December 9, 2022, 06:21 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Camila #Osorio #coach #season
Leave a Reply