Saturday, December 10, 2022
Camila Osorio already has a new coach for the 2023 season

admin_l6ma5gus
December 9, 2022
in Sports
Photo:

Francisco Guasco. efe

The tennis player from Cucuteña will follow the Spanish tradition that has guided her career in recent years.

camila osorio He began the preparation of his preseason with a new work team in Barcelona.

In the Spanish city, the Colombian joined the TEC Carles Ferrer Salat high performance center and began this new stage in her sports career.

Albert Costasports director of the TEC, former Spanish tennis player and Grand Slam winner, will direct the tennis process of the number 1 racket in the country.

Osorio’s new coach

Costa will lead an interdisciplinary team of world-class professionals, including: coach Ana Alcázar, physical trainer, physiotherapist, sports nutritionist, sports psychologist and medical services, who are at Osorio’s disposal throughout the 2023 season.

Costa is the former number 6 in the world, with 12 professional titles won, he was champion of Roland Garros in 2002, winner of the bronze medal in the Olympic Games and the Davis Cup in 2000, he obtained 1 professional title in doubles, pairing with Rafael Nadal and was captain of the Spanish Davis Cup team between 2008 and 2011.

SPORTS
*With information from the press office

