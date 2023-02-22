Camila Osorio, after defeat in Mexico: “I have to trust myself”

The tennis player camila osoriothe best ranked Colombian in the WTAadmitted this Tuesday that she must learn to trust herself more and have patience.

“I have to trust myself, be calmer and be patient, not speed up. Many times when I want things so eagerly in the end the thread goes away, from that you learn. I have to have order and do what I train, “he explained the number 61 tennis player in the world, after being eliminated in the first round of the Mexican tournament Merida Open.

Osorio, to rise

The Polish Magda Linettefirst favorite, came from behind and beat Osorio by (2) 6-7, 7-5 and 6-2, who let two match points go in the second set.

“More than physically it was the mental thing that affected me today. I got off a bit, but the public helped me. They encouraged me, they celebrated all the points. It was exaggerated, I loved the support, but it’s a pity that it went away” , added the Colombian, who was looking to win the contest, a WTA 250.

EFE

