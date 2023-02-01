Wednesday, February 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Camila Osorio advances to the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 in Lyon

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 1, 2023
in Sports
0


close

camila osorio

Camila Osorio in action in Australia.

Camila Osorio in action in Australia.

The tennis player from Cucuta continues at a steady pace in the French tournament.

See also  Nacional achieves great visitor triumph, in Pasto: this is how date 5 goes

camila osoriowith great samples of play, beat the German Jule Niemeier, current number 71 in the ranking, 7-6 (5) 7-5 this Thursday, in the second round of the WTA 250 in Lyon.

Osorio, at a steady pace in France

Camila Osorio at the Australian Open.

The tennis player from Cucuteña managed to establish herself much more in her serve in this match. In addition, she managed to overcome the score in both sleeves.

“I just fought every match, tried to give my 200 percent to every punch.”Osorio explained after the match against Niemeier.

Now, Osorio will face in the quarterfinals of the tournament the winner of the key that will be played by the Czech Linda Nosková and the Egyptian Mayar Sherif, the sixth best seed in the contest.

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  This is how Yeferson Soteldo plays, Tigres UANL's next reinforcement

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Camila #Osorio #advances #quarterfinals #WTA #Lyon

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Who has scored the most goals in an MLS season?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result