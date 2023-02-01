Camila Osorio advances to the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 in Lyon

camila osoriowith great samples of play, beat the German Jule Niemeier, current number 71 in the ranking, 7-6 (5) 7-5 this Thursday, in the second round of the WTA 250 in Lyon.

Osorio, at a steady pace in France

Camila Osorio at the Australian Open.

The tennis player from Cucuteña managed to establish herself much more in her serve in this match. In addition, she managed to overcome the score in both sleeves.

“I just fought every match, tried to give my 200 percent to every punch.”Osorio explained after the match against Niemeier.

Now, Osorio will face in the quarterfinals of the tournament the winner of the key that will be played by the Czech Linda Nosková and the Egyptian Mayar Sherif, the sixth best seed in the contest.

