Thursday, January 19, 2023
Camila Osorio advances in doubles at the Australian Open

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2023
in Sports
camila osorio

Camila Osorio in action in Australia.

The tennis player had fallen on Tuesday in the second round in singles.

The Colombian tennis player camila osoriowho lost in the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday, continued to compete in doubles and with victory.

Camila made a couple with the checa Marie Bouzkova to overcome the duo made up of the Americans Chang / Kulikov 6-4 and 6-2, in the first round.

The revenge was in doubles

She is the second Colombian in history to win a doubles match at the Australian Open.

Camila had just suffered a tough defeat against the Polish Iga Swiateknumber one in the world, in the second round of the tournament.

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

