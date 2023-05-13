The Colombian women camila osorio he grew against the French Caroline García, number 4 in the world, whom he eliminated in two sets, 6-4 and 6-4, in the third round of the WTA 1,000 in Rome, sealing their qualification to the round of 16.

With this victory, Osorio got his best win so far in 2023surpassing the third round that he played in Madrid, where he fell to the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, already eliminated in Rome but champion in Spain.

It was also his personal revenge against the French, who deprived him of the final of the Lyon tournament 2-0. This time it was the Colombian who commanded on clay, compromising the number 4 on the circuit at each point and fifth favorite to win the Italian tournament.

Osorio feat

In a match that had gone through water, the Colombian was the one who took command at the beginning, snatching the serve from the French, who had a little more trouble warming up.



However, García pulled himself together and recovered serve in the next one to tie it at one. She was pressing number 4, but the Colombian, number 100 on the circuit after passing through Madrid, resisted, saving two ‘break’ balls before breaking her rival’s serve again, this time to put a first set on track that was arranged with his serve.

Camila Osorio, under the rain in Rome.

The match was interrupted by rain as soon as the second set began, they returned to center court with a tie at one. The French raised the level and was more solid, and in fact Osorio had to save a breaking point again to avoid making it 3-1 for García.

But the Colombian grew again and broke the favorite to put the 4-3 in her favor and make her opponent tremble, who was overwhelmed by Osorio’s attacks.

He confirmed the ‘break’ with his serve and led a victory that he certified with his serve, but not before saving a ‘break’ ball.

Osorio is already expecting a rival in the round of 16, which will come out of the duel between the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia (15) and the Polish Magda Linette.

EFE

