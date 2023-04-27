Thursday, April 27, 2023
Camila Osorio achieved a key victory in the WTA 1000 in Madrid

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 27, 2023
in Sports
Camila Osorio achieved a key victory in the WTA 1000 in Madrid


camila osorio

Camila Osorio.

Photo:

NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO

Camila Osorio.

The Colombian achieved her best performance in a tournament of this category.

The Colombian Camila Osorio starred in a comeback against the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk (3-6, 6-4 and 6-3) and she reached the third round of the WTA 1,000 in Madrid, her best win so far this year.

The player from Cúcuta defeated the thirty-second seed and will face the winner of the duel between the Romanian Sorana Cirstea and the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, second favorite, in the next leg.

The unprecedented classification of Camila Osorio

The first time that the Colombian, ranked 115 in the world, reaches the third round of a tournament of this category, it took place in two and a quarter hours. She had never before played with Kostyuk.

Champion in Bogotá in 2021 and finalist in Monterrey last year and Tenerife two years ago, she reached the semifinals of the Lyon tournament. This is his best role so far in 2023.

Camila Osorio in action in Australia.

Osorio came from beating the French Clara Burel this Wednesday by 6-3 and 6-4
to advance to the second round.

The Colombian then used 81 minutes to prevail over the French in what was their fourth match between the two and the Colombian’s second victory.

SPORTS
with AFP

