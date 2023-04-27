Camila Osorio achieved a key victory in the WTA 1000 in Madrid

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Camila Osorio.
NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO
Camila Osorio.
The Colombian achieved her best performance in a tournament of this category.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian Camila Osorio starred in a comeback against the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk (3-6, 6-4 and 6-3) and she reached the third round of the WTA 1,000 in Madrid, her best win so far this year.
The player from Cúcuta defeated the thirty-second seed and will face the winner of the duel between the Romanian Sorana Cirstea and the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, second favorite, in the next leg.
The unprecedented classification of Camila Osorio
The first time that the Colombian, ranked 115 in the world, reaches the third round of a tournament of this category, it took place in two and a quarter hours. She had never before played with Kostyuk.
Champion in Bogotá in 2021 and finalist in Monterrey last year and Tenerife two years ago, she reached the semifinals of the Lyon tournament. This is his best role so far in 2023.
Osorio came from beating the French Clara Burel this Wednesday by 6-3 and 6-4
to advance to the second round.
The Colombian then used 81 minutes to prevail over the French in what was their fourth match between the two and the Colombian’s second victory.
SPORTS
with AFP
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Camila #Osorio #achieved #key #victory #WTA #Madrid
Leave a Reply