In the municipality of Taxco, Guerrero, the death of Camila Gomez, an 8-year-old girl, has generated deep consternation and extensive debate about the response of the authorities to this tragic event.

After the discovery of the minor's body in black bags on the side of the Taxco-Cuernavaca highway, Doroteo Vázquez, Secretary of Citizen Security of Taxco, has been the target of criticism for his statements that suggest an “omission of care” on the part of Camila's mother, who stated that her daughter had gone to play at an acquaintance's house.

Vázquez, in an interview for 'Foro TV', mentioned that “It must be noted that we cannot judge because looking at it from the point of view, there was a maternal responsibility and there is an omission.” Despite his subsequent public apology, his words have ignited a debate about the revictimization and criminalization of victims, especially in cases of gender violence.

Habemus new level of extreme stupidity… Doroteo Eugenio Vásquez, Secretary of Security of Taxco, Guerrero, is of course from Morena. The first function of the state is to provide security, there is nothing more to discuss. Let's hope he is removed from office. pic.twitter.com/HptbWrwd2p — El Jefao (@EIJefeDiego) March 29, 2024

Activists, politicians and public figures have expressed their repudiation of Vázquez's statements. Senator Patricia Mercado, known for her feminist activism, criticized the secretary's attitude, pointing out that the “omission of care” is a figure used to re-victimize and evade the responsibility of the State.

Leslie Jiménez from Impunidad Cero and Melissa Ayala from GIRE joined the voices that demand an investigation with a gender perspective and criticize the lack of sensitivity of the authorities.

"The lack of sensitivity of the victims also contributes to impunity and lack of access to justice for the victims," Jiménez commented

The figure of “omission of care” has been used before to re-victimize and criminalize women while avoiding the responsibility of the State.

The ministerial authority must investigate this terrible tragedy with a gender perspective. https://t.co/4cfjcmokbq — Patricia Mercado (@Pat_MercadoC) March 29, 2024

Camila's mother, for her part, defended her care for her daughter, highlighting the trust placed in people who showed “another side.” The tragedy was worsened by the lynching of three people identified as responsible for the crime, one of whom died, a fact that Doroteo Vázquez regretted, ensuring that the security elements tried to protect the integrity of the alleged perpetrators.

“It's not my fault, I have always taken care of my daughter. “I trusted the wrong people because they gave me another face,” said the mother of Camila, the 8-year-old girl who was kidnapped and murdered in Taxco, Guerrero.

#Warrior | Camila's mother denied being responsible for the death of her daughter, as the Secretary of Security of Camila implied. #Taxco“I just trust the wrong person,” he said. He also regretted the lynching of Ana, since she would have liked the murderer to pay in prison. pic.twitter.com/kub03WobAI — Óscar Guadarrama (@_Oscargtorres) March 30, 2024

This case has revived the debate about violence in Mexico and the need to address it with greater sensitivity and effectiveness by the authorities. The 50+1 collective, for its part, also rejected the statements of the municipality's Secretary of Citizen Security, Doroteo Eugenio Vázquez.

“The members of the 50+1 National Collective see with deep indignation the images shown by social networks and the national press about what happened in Taxco, Guerrero, where little Camila, only eight years old, was kidnapped and murdered. , and their alleged perpetrators were lynched, causing the death of one of them,” they noted.

Bishop of the Chilpancingo-Chilapa diocese, another voice of rejection

Adding to the growing indignation and criticism over the handling of the case of Camila Gómez Ortega in Taxco, Guerrero, is the voice of the bishop of the Chilpancingo-Chilapa diocese, José de Jesús González Hernández, who has pointed out the indifference of the authorities as a factor critical in the tragedy that culminated in the kidnapping and murder of the eight-year-old girl, and the subsequent lynching of those allegedly responsible.

“We say not to be indifferent, we are seeing crime and we are not stopping it,” González Hernández expressed in an interview given to reporters after a mass in the Chilapa cathedral. The ecclesiastical figure delved into collective responsibility for unjust acts, emphasizing that inaction or consent to a crime turns witnesses into its accomplices.

The bishop lamented the situation of violence and the insufficient response of the authorities to the crime: “It is as a thought here in Chilapa says, that if you cannot evade a crime by being present with them, if you consent to it, you are also an accomplice.”

