Triple wind change

–

A match that is shot three times. A very hard-fought first set in which Camila suffered the break in the initial game returning to the match on 4 all thanks to the two double fouls of Sabalenka. At 6-5 the blue reaches the set point three times but three times the Belarusian cancels the chances by dusting off aces and winning services. The Marche wins two more set points in the tie break. Missing the fourth on 6-4, but realizes the fifth closing the set for 7 points to 5. In the second begins a completely new game: the blue produces an infinite series of free errors and Sabalenka becomes more and more aggressive with each shot . The Belarusian puts in a partial 9 game to 1 and moves forward 3-1 to the third with the Marche who makes breakkare five times in a row. But under 1-3, Giorgi reacts like a great champion, becomes more aggressive and determined, recovers the rival on 3 all, then on 4 all she snatches the joke from her rival, coming to serve for the match.