Camila Giorgi vs Venus Williams: Wta Birmingham overlooking Wimbledon

The first round of Birmingham WTA 250 offers a fascinating challenge for Camila Giorgi: in front there will be one of the greatest tennis players ever, Venus Williams (who took a Wild Card to enter the tournament). There Black Venus of tennis may no longer be the player capable of win 5 Wimbledon times (in addition to 2 Australian Open and US Open and a Roland Garros), but just seeing the former world number 1 and sister of the immense Serena on the field always arouses emotions even at 43 years old (and after almost 30 years of career still seems to be enjoying himself on the tennis courts, no desire to retire).

Camila Giorgi against Venus Williams, precedents and WTA ranking

Camila Giorgi, who starts the week among the top 50 WTA (is 48th) after the elimination in the second round of Nottingham, must try to confirm at least last year’s quarterfinals (so as not to leave the top 60 in the world) and it will not be an easy task. Against Venus Williams the precedents are 2-0 for the American, but we have to go back in time (US Open 2018 and Australian Open 2015): the American tennis player is back from defeat in three sets (after winning the first set and being ahead by a break in the second) against the young Swiss Céline Naef.

Camila Giorgi, Ostapenko on her way to Birmingham if she beats Venus Williams

In case of victory against Venus Williams in fact for Camila Giorgi there could be the number 2 of the seeding Jelena Ostapenko (1-2 the balance between the two but 0-2 on grass) who in turn faces Noskova on her debut.

