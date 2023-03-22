Camila Giorgi wins the marathon match with Kanepi in WTA Miami

Camila Giorgi wins a marathon against the Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi – three infinite sets: 7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 7-6 (4) – in the first round of the WTA 1000 Miami Open 2023. It is in fact the longest ex-aequo match played in a main draw in the current season: 3 hours and 32 minutes the same time it took for Erika Andreeva to defeat Harriet Dart in Austin on February 28th.

Camila Giorgi, WTA virtual ranking: 41st place in the world

An even more incredible meeting if we think that Camila Giorgi had gone 5-0 in the third set and had had a match point at both 5-3 and 5-4. Then Kanepi got back on 5-5 and the two had to settle the scores of a crazy game in the third tiebreak of the match, with the Italian tennis player closing in the fourth match of the day. With the victory over Kanepi, in the WTA ranking, Camila Giorgi is n.41 in the virtual world.

Camila Giorgi vs Vicktoria Azarenka at the WTA 1000 in Miami

Camila Giorgi looks ahead: after the victory against Kanepi, she moves on to the second round of the WTA in Miami where she will face the three-time champion of the tournament, Victoria Azarenka in the second round. The 33-year-old Belarusian, former world number 1, is seeded number 14 in the American tournament and has a bulletin board full of victories (21 WTA tournaments), primarily two Grand Slams (Australian Open, without forgetting a final at the US Open). AND over $35 million won in prize money (better than her alone Serena and Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova And Simona Halep). Precedents in favor of the blue (2-1 but in the last match 6/2, 6/2 for the rival, match however dated August 2019). Two undisputedly talented tennis players compete in Miami and are also very loved by the public. A challenge within the challenge. On social media, the match is almost even: if Camila Giorgi has almost 700 thousand followers (689 thousand to be precise), Vika is just above 716 thousand.

A possible victory would bring Camila Giorgi to third against the winner of the challenge between the Polish Magda Linette (seeded n.20) or Russian Rodina. But now her head goes to the match against Azarenka: a winning goal that would allow her to take an important step also in the WTA ranking by breaking down the wall of the top 40 …

