2022 of Camila Giorgi (n. 66 WTA) does not seem to be ending in the best way. With the new season upon us and Australian tournaments practically around the corner, the tennis player, like the singer Madame, is currently investigated as part of the investigation conducted by the Vicenza prosecutor’s office on a round of fake vaccinations against Covid-19, necessary to obtain the Green Pass and, in the more specific case of the athlete from the Marche region, play tournaments abroad. Giorgi is registered in the qualifying round of the Adelaide 2 tournament, with her 2023 tennis season which should start in the second week of January, before the important appointment with the Australian Open. Let’s find out more about the life of the tennis player.