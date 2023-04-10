Camila Giorgi, what shots! The Italian tennis player surpasses herself. The photos

Camila Giorgi never ceases to amaze, the tennis player with the latest shots published on Instagram, sends all his fans into a frenzy. Some accomplice injury too many, Giorgi is struggling to get back to her levels. Leaving aside this, on social networks she is instead an undisputed queen: Instagram is fertile ground for hers wonderful photographs. A little while ago, the 31-year-old decided to stun every fan of hers by posting a snap online in which she has the lower back in nice show.

There 31 year old champion should return to the field in the second half of April at the Madrid tournament (from 24 to 7 May, also a WTA 1000 like the recent You love me And Indian Wells). And Camila Giorgi’s supporters have nothing left this week look at his photos old and new posted on social media, where the tennis player from the Marches has a following in continued growth (on Ig it is now close to 700 thousand followers).

Look at the photos of Camila Giorgi in the gallery here

Subscribe to the newsletter

