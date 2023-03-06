Camia Giorgi, “I stole my brother’s jacket”. Pictures of the tennis player

Camila Giorgi is ready for Indian Wells. The Italian tennis player after the elimination at Monterrey WTA flew to California to prepare for the WTA 1000 tournament. “I stole my brother’s jacket” wrote the 31-year-old Italian tennis player in a social post (with hashtag #bynight) with a trio of photos that delighted her followers. Black jacket, short dress and tights: the champion from Macerata offers breathtaking shots.

The march to America’s first hard-court tournament began with… a lot of likes on social media. Waiting for the court verdict: Camila Giorgi is back from a beautiful victory – with a very sweet dedication – in the Merida tournament (a Wta 250): triumph that brought her back among the top 50 of the world rankings. A first step towards a ranking more suited to her talent (last year she was held back by some physical problems), she who in the past was also world number 26 (winning a WTA 1000 in Canada).

Camia Giorgi and the photos with the black jacket…









