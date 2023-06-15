Camila Giorgi loses at the WTA 250 in Nottingham: eliminated in the round of 16

Camila Giorgi wins (as always) on social media, but the week on grass in Nottingham is instead bittersweet. Let’s start from the bottom, that is the news of the last hour: the Italian tennis player – probably not in top form after al Roland Garros had to withdraw in the second round due to a knee problem – came out in the round of 16 of the WTA 250 on grasstournament that begins the preparation cycle on the road to Wimbledon (where the Italian champion achieved the best finish in a Grand Slam in her career: quarterfinals in 2018).

After beating 33-year-old American Madison Brengle in round of 32 (7/6, 6/2), she lost to 22-year-old Elizabeth Mandlik (also American) player on the rise (coming out very well from the tournament qualifiers) and gifted with a tennis with powerful strokes that hurt when it’s the day. On the standings front, with these two rounds played in Nottingham, Camila Giorgi should remain around the 50th WTA position (currently the live ranking gives her 48th place).

Camila Giorgi selfie in a miniskirt with her tennis friend

On social media these days, however, many fans have appreciated an Instagram story that saw her as the protagonist of a mirror selfie with the Uzbek tennis player (naturalized American) Barbara Lepchenko: a Camila Giorgi in a denim miniskirt and animalier top not to be missed: look at the photo in the gallery.

