Camila Giorgi, very short dress for the joy of the fans

Camila Giorgi leaves behind the last two tournaments in which he didn’t get the results he hoped for (out immediately a Lyoneliminated in the second round by Linz after being refitted by Clara Tauson), with a Wta world rankings not up to his talent (la Italian tennis player is number 68 in the worldthe hope of her fans is to see her again soon among the top-30).

Waiting for the next tournaments (double red circle appointment in the USA in March: Indian Wells and Miami), Camila Giorgi gives a doc photo to her fans: la The 31-year-old champion from the Marches shows herself in a short black dress, which rises slightly (see gallery). “They should arrest you for excess of beauty”, writes one of her followers (on her Instagram it flies to 670 thousand).

Camila Giorgi, short dress and the Queen song mentioned in the post

In addition to the photo, the quote is also a must. Camila Giorgi in fact it puts a series of Japanese ideograms with the hashtag #theotowers. The reference is to the famous Queen song, sung by the great Freddy Mercury and written by Bryan Mayin whose passage there are precisely two refrains in the language of the Rising Sun.

The translation of the passage of the song (very romantic) quoted by Camila Giorgi

“Come on, hand in hand

My love

In the silence of the evening

Let’s turn on the lights

My darling, remember how much you learned”

