Camila Giorgi after the triumph in the WTA tournament in Mexico: “For you dad”

“For you dad”. It is the dedication of Camilla Giorgi in a story on Instagram after the victory of the WTA Merida Akron tournament in Mexico (in the final against the revelation Rebecca Peterson and after a winning ride that saw her swept away in the quarterfinals former US Open winner Sloane Stephens with a double 6/0).

The tennis player from Macerata then makes a second post in which she adds (in Spanish): “Thanks to you dad, the only one who always believed in me”.

Two very sweet thoughts from the Italian champion back from a dream week and back among the top 50 in the world (from number 68 in the world it rose to position 46 of the WTA ranking). Camila also greets the Yucatan audience saying that “Merida will always be in my heart”.

“I am very happy to have come here for the first edition of this tournament: it was a fantastic week and I had a great time – the words that Camila Giorgi had pronounced in Spanish after winning the WTA 250 tournament in Merida (fourth career tournament) -. With Rebecca it was a good final and I’m really very satisfied”.

Camila Giorgi from Merida to the WTA in Monterrey

For Camila Giorgi however it is already time to think about the next tournament: this week theMonterrey Open (a WTA 250) who sees her face the 25-year-old Romanian Elena Gabriela Ruse (who won the only previous one in the WTA in Chicago two years ago) in the first round: in case of qualification for the round of 16 there will be the winner of the match between the Belgian Mertens and the Russian Schnaider.

Camila Giorgi (IPA photo)



Subscribe to the newsletter

