Camila Giorgi flies, Matteo Berrettini falls: Australian Open 2023 joys and gluttony for Italy

Joys and sorrows from the Australian Open on the second day of competition: Camila Giorgi is super, Matteo Berrettini unfortunately has to pack his bags and leave Melbourne.

Camila Giorgi in the second round of the Australian Open: but no derby with Martina Trevisan

The smile is given by Camila Giorgi who wins 6-0, 6-1, in just 55′, against the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, n.364 WTA. A good debut for the 31-year-old Italian tennis player who started 2023 on the right foot: the injury that kept her out in the last months of the year is forgotten (last match played in the second round at the US Open) and now she can focus on this season which sees her start from the 70 WTA ranking, but we can bet that she will recover positions during the season and will give emotions to her fans. Unfortunately the Italian derby in the second round vanished: Martina Trevisan (n.21 WTA and 21/seed) lost by surprise against Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, n.105 WTA (coming from the qualifiers) for 6-3, 6 -2, after 1h11′, and she will therefore be Camila Giorgi’s opponent.

Matteo Berrettini loses to Murray: out of the Australian Open and the ATP top-20

Disappointment for Matteo Berrettini. The blue champion had a bad draw and unfortunately the field confirmed it: he lost in 5 sets against Andy Murray. The Italian tennis player goes down by 2 sets (6-3, 6-3), then comes back (6-4, 7-6) and brings the British to fifth and loses after an incredible tie break: Berrettini goes down 0-5, then he reacts and recovers until 8-6. Murray has three match points at 6-9 and immediately scores after almost 5 hours of play, closing 10-6. A defeat that also hurts the standings: a year ago he reached the semifinals (lost against Rafa Nadal who would later win the tournament after an incredible final with Medvedev) and therefore will leave many points on the field, leaving the ATP top-20 after more than three years.

Beyond today’s defeat, Berrettini pays for the physical problems that kept him out for a long time last year, not allowing him to defend the points he had previously won (in addition to Wimbledon which did not play due to Covid, but still did not assign any points in the 2022 and he was a finalist in 2021). During the season, the Roman tennis player will certainly have the opportunity to climb up positions and return to the world tops.



