Camila Giorgi, the photos of the 100 and praise tennis player

Camila Giorgi is stopped due to an injury (plantar fasciitis) which forced her to desert the Billie Jean King Cup With the’italtennis led by Tathiana Garbin (nothing to do for Trevisa, Cocciaretto, Bronzetti and Paolini: the blues were eliminated in the group of the finals by Switzerland and Canada).

And there is already anticipation for his return to the field in January with theAustralian Open 2023), but in the meantime she remains an undisputed social queen. The Instagram profile of Camila he is very popular with his fans and followers (about 650,000). Both the photos of the tennis player from the Marches (career winner of a WTA 1000, the Canada Open 2021) between posts and the collection of her stories. Among them, some 110 cum laude selfies stand out.

Applause for Giorgi (see also: Gaia Sabbatini, the Camila Giorgi of athletics hypnotizes fans with her photos).

Camila Giorgi (Instagram camila_giorgi_official)



