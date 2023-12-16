Camila Giorgi will play the Australian Open

Camila Giorgi is preparing to celebrate Christmas and the last days of relaxation before the big return to the field. In recent days, the news long awaited by fans of the Italian tennis player has arrived: in January she will be on the court at the Australian Open 2024. In fact, she signed up (at the last minute) to the tournament's entry list, first Slam of the year (highly awaited appointment for the blue colours: will Jannik Sinner be able to win his Major number 1 in the men's field? The challenge to Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev is launched). In the run-up, we need to understand whether he will participate in any preparatory tournaments (Brisbane and Auckland open the first week of the Tour with the United Cup, then Adelaide and Hobart).

Camila Giorgi, injury and the points to be defended by the tennis player at the Australian Open

Camila Giorgi had to miss the final part of the season (2023 in which she won the WTA 250 in Merida in Mexico): she has not played since September 20, when she surrendered in the round of 16 in Guadalajara to Maria Sakkari, for a foot injury. At the Australian Open, the Italian tennis player number 53 in the world will have to defend important points given that last year she reached the third round.

Waiting for the Australian Open draw (which could be tough, not being seeded) and returning to the field, Camila Giorgi archives a 2023 on social media: her followers have grown, to 725 thousand, who always appreciate the stories, shots and selfies that the Italian tennis champion always knows how to give. Look at the gallery with the most beautiful photos

