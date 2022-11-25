Camila Giorgi, queen of tennis and social networks: the new selfie in the mirror

The season of tennis it’s over, at least at the female level with the assignment of the Billie Jean King Cup 2022 (formerly Fed Cup) to Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic (who then took a well-deserved vacation in the Maldives: with a beautiful photo of her taken by her boyfriend), while for men they are very hot days (Italy trained by Volandri with Sonego, Musetti And the super double Fognini Bolelli beat the fearsome USA by Tiafoe and Fritz and Paul/Sock Davis Cup quarterfinals).

But to fans of women’s tennis, in withdrawal symptoms due to the absence of their favorite champions from the stage (the countdown leading up to the Australian Open 2023 in January has already started) all that remains is to follow their holidays and their social posts. And among them, the queen is undoubtedly Camila Giorgi (which by the way he had to jump due to plantar fasciitis there Billie Jean King Cup 2022 – With the’Italy from Trevisan, Cocciaretto and double Bronzetti-Paolini eliminated in the group of the Finals at the hands of Switzerland and Canada). Talent and beauty, an explosive mix capable of driving her 650,000 followers crazy (but also look at the Camila Giorgi of athletics: Gaia Sabbatini).







In recent days, the Italian tennis player posted a spectacular Instagram Story: a selfie signed Camila Giorgi in the mirror with a very elegant white jacket, gray boots and… (see the second photo of the gallery at the top of the piece)







Subscribe to the newsletter

