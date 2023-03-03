Camila Giorgi, fly to Indian Wells. She greets Mexico with super selfies

Camila Giorgi greets Mexico. After the triumph a Merida in the Yucatan (which brought her back among the top 50 in the world, to be precise in 46th place in last Monday’s rankings) and the elimination in the 32nd finals in the WTA tournament in Monterrey, for the Italian tennis player it’s time to think about the two hot appointments of the month of March. The circuit moves to the United States: Indian Wells (it starts on March 8) and then to Miami (from 19 March). It’s about Wta 1000 who are giving away heavy points for the standings. Camila has posted a story in the past few hours in which she is seen flying over California, site of the first two American hard-court tournaments.

Continue the dream of Elizabeth Cocciaretto at the WTA tournament in Monterrey. The 22-year-old Italian tennis player qualified for the quarterfinals after beating the German Tatjana Maria in two sets (7/6, 7/6). Success that follows the 7-5, 6-2, in one hour and 38 minutes in the Spanish style Marina Bassols Ribera (124 of the ranking), fished out in the draw as a lucky loser after the Swedish girl gave up Rebecca Peterson (who had lost the WTA final in Merida last weekend against Camila Giorgi). Cocciaretto pursues the dream of the best ranking: she is currently at number 49 in the WTA, just one step away from her best ranking.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (IPA photo)



