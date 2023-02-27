Camila Giorgi wins the WTA tournament in Merida in Mexico. So she conquered Yucatan

A dream week: Camila Giorgi triumphed in the WTA Merida Akron which was disputed in Mexico in the region of Yucatánlosing by the way only one set all week, the second of the final against Rebecca Peterson (revelation of the tournament: the 140th ranking came from the qualifiers): 7/6, 1/6, 6/2 (in the third she went down by a break 2-1 and from there she left no way out for her opponent) . She previously won the semifinal against the 26-year-old Czech Kateřina Siniaková (double 7/5 at number 4 in seeding and 31 in the world). But the most beautiful feat had been ai fourth when she swept American Solane Stephens away (already winner of a Slam, the US Open 2017 and finalist at Roland Garros 2018). Easy successes in the first two rounds against Nuria Parrizas Diaz (7/5, 6/2) and the Egyptian Mayar Sheriff (number 6 of the seeding measure 6/4, 6/2).

Camila Giorgi wins in the WTA in Merida: “Fantastic week”

“I am very happy to have come here for the first edition of this tournament: it was a fantastic week and I had a great time – the words spoken in Spanish by Camila Giorgi after winning the WTA 250 tournament in Merida -. With Rebecca it was a good final and I’m really very satisfied”.

Camila Giorgi, fifth WTA tournament in her career

Camila Giorgi with the victory in the Merida tournament conquered the fourth career WTA title after the “250” of s`-Hertogenbosch 2015 (grass) and Linz 2018 (fast indoor) and the “1000” of Montreal 2021 (hard). In the Grand Slams, the 31-year-old Italian tennis player reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon (in 2018) and reached the round of 16 both at Roland Garros (20229 and at the Us Open (2013)

Camila Giorgi (IPA photo)



Camila Giorgi flies in the world tennis rankings at 46 in the WTA ranking

Camila Giorgi thanks to the victory in the WTA 250 in Merida has made an important leap in the WTA ranking. After starting the week from number 68 in the world it rose to position 46 with 1144 points, while his best is 26 (as of October 2018). The champion from the Marches has passed Elizabeth Cocciaretto (who reached the quarterfinals in the “250” on Mexican hard-court won by Camila Giorgi) at number 49 (she gained 5 positions), Jasmine Paolininumber 60 e Lucia Bronzettinumber 68. The best Italian tennis player remains Martina Trevisan (number 25 of the WTA ranking).

