Camila Giorgi at the Australian Open 2023, first round against a Russian tennis player

Camila Giorgi is ready to debutAustralian Open 2023. The 31-year-old Italian tennis player will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round. Possible match, against the Russian who is out of the top 300 in the world, but be careful not to be fooled by the WTA ranking: the player born in Samara at the beginning of 2022 was close to the top-10 ea Melbourne a year ago she reached the third round (in her career 3 times in the quarterfinals), then she played little or nothing in the following months and for this reason she fell in the standings.

Camila Giorgi, derby with Martina Trevisan at the Australian Open 2023?

Camila Giorgi arrives atAustralian Open from number 69 in the WTA world rankings and he will also have to confirm at least the round of 32 he reached in the tournament twelve months ago (when he entered as the 30th seed) in order not to lose points and positions in the ranking where it is currently the fifth Italian. Speaking of the blues, if Giorgi passes the round, she could have a derby against the current number 1 of our tennis: Martina Trevisan (21st in Grand Slam seeding) who will start his journey against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (n.100 of the WTA rankings). That part of the draw sees Belinda Bencic probable tennis player to beat in the third round (she will debut against the Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, then a possible challenge against Claire Liu and or Madison Brengle).

Australian Open 2023, not just Camila Giorgi and Martina Trevisan. The draw of the Italian tennis players

As for the others Italian tennis players present atAustralian Open it must be said that Elizabeth Cocciaretto he didn’t have a lucky draw: he will face the Kazakh Elena Rybakinaseeded number 22 and winner of Wimbledon 2022. The draw is not good either Jasmin Paolini who immediately finds the Russian Liudmila Samsonovaseeded 18. Lucia Bronzetti will face the German Laura Siegemund (number 170 WTA)

