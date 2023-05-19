Camila Giorgi micro-shorts and training: the Italian tennis player works in view of Roland Garros

Camila Giorgi also wins when… she trains. These days the 31-year-old Macerata tennis player he published a photo in his Instagram stories (which in recent weeks has knocked down the wall of 700,000 followers) while he was in the gym and his blue sports outfit did not go unnoticed, which lit up the hearts of his fans. Also because the Italian champion with those pantolicini or shorts, whatever you prefer, is more beautiful and sensual than ever (see the photo here in the gallery).

For Camila Giorgi it is a period of preparation (after the third round at the WTA in Rome which saw her beat Rus and Alexandrova and then lose against Karolina Muchova) in view of the second Grand Slam tournament of this 2023 (in which she triumphed at the Merida Tournament in Mexico, a Camila Giorgi as Queen of Yucatan): Monday 28 May starts on Roland Garros which will close the long season on clay (and will not have the king of red, Rafa Nadal in the men’s field).

Camila Giorgi road to Roland Garros

It will be a very important appointment for her: the blue tennis player will arrive in Paris around the 35th world position and will have to try to confirm the points won in 2022 when he reached the round of 16, i.e. among the best sixteen tennis players of the tournament. But Camila Giorgi’s fans obviously dream of seeing her even further ahead to fight in the very hot stages of the Roland Garrosgaining victories and positions in the WTA ranking (where his best is at 26th)….

Camila Giorgi, selfie with the tennis player’s hearts. Photo

Meanwhile Camila she even posted a selfie to her stories. There George also put a couple of hearts. Will they be directed to someone in particular or to her hundreds of thousands of followers who show their affection for her every day?

Camila Giorgi, Ig story with selfies and hearts (Instagram camila_giorgi_official)

See also Diego Godín, luxury reinforcement for Atlético Mineiro

Read also

Paula Badosa, the Spanish tennis player conquers the Foro Italico at the WTA in Rome. The photos

And then…

Tennis, no bra under the jacket and the neckline of the former tennis player (and OnlyFans star) … The photos

Subscribe to the newsletter

