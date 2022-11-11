Camila Giorgi, photos in the mirror and a shower of likes. The (injured) tennis player number 1 on social media

Camila Giorgi he had to live the final of 2022’s tennis pit stop: the Italian champion currently number 69 in the WTA ranking – but she was 26 in the world (and won the Wta 1000 Montreal 2021: in our country only you e Flavia Pennetta have won a tournament of that category) – has one plantar fasciitis which forced her to give forfeit in the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup 2022 (competition that took the place of the Fed Cup, the Davis of women’s tennis) in which unfortunately theItaly from Tatina Garbin was eliminated for two group defeats against Canada And Swiss. Red disc for Elisabetta Cocciaretto (n.65 WTA), Martina Trevisan (# 28 WTA) and the double consisting of Lucia Bronzetti And Jasmine Paolini.

Camila Giorgi, tennis queen of Instagram

Waiting for the return to the field in 2023 (primarily with theAustralian Open), Camila Giorgi confirms number 1 on social networks. The tennis player’s Ig page is always very popular and is full of likes.







Starting from the last photo published, in which theItalian athlete she puts on her lipstick in front of the mirror: #makeup and #beauty hastags put on by the 31-year-old from Marche, champion on the field and queen of beauty met everywhere.





