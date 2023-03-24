Camila Giorgi ko against Vika Azarenka in Miami

The run stops Camila Giorgi at the tournament You love me. The 31-year-old Italian tennis player loses in the second round againstformer world No. 1 Vika Azarenka (seeded No. 14). The Belarusian champion (winner of two Australian Opens in her career and 3 times winner of the Florida tournament) is in a day of grace and takes the match home in two sets: 6-3 6-1 in a match essentially without history. Camila Giorgi probably also pays for the tiredness marathon against Kaia Kanepi (longest match of the year and full of twists).

Camila Giorgi leaves Miami (with a WTA raking very close to 40th in the world) after the defeat against Vika Azarenka and her thoughts are already projected towards spring on clay: “I still think I played well, even in tonight’s match in which I faced a player who played an excellent match. From a certain point I’m happy that the tournament is over, this away game has been quite long for me, having started from Merida. Now I can’t wait to go home and start training again for the clay tour which for me will start from Madrid (from 24 April to 7 May, ed)”, the words of the Italian tennis player.

Who ideally greets Florida with a selfie in his Instagram stories published a few hours before the match against Victoria Azarenka.

Camila Giorgi (Instagram camila_giorgi_official)



Martina Trevisan flies to Miami: beats Nao Hibino. Now Claire Liu for the Italian tennis player

The good news for Italian tennis, however, comes from Martina Trevisan. The Italian champion and seeded number 24 in the Miami WTA 1000, she defeated Japan’s Nao Hibino with a score of 6-4 6-3. Complicated the first set, Trevisan goes down 4-2, then puts in four games in a row (even if at 4-4 she had to cancel two break points that could have sent her rival to serve for the set). The second set is more under control. Now Martina flies to the third round where she will face the American Claire Liun.59 in the world (who won the match against the lucky loser Grabher, called to replace the retired Iga Swiatek): for the Italian tennis player there are the conditions for a passage to the round of 16. Martina Trevisan beat her next opponent in the final in Rabat last year: “Liu is linked to a good memory, she is certainly a less tough opponent than Swiatek, but it is still a difficult match to face with the utmost determination”.

