When is Camila Giorgi coming back? Australian Open, but first….

Camila Giorgi is ready to return to the field after the injury that kept her out in the final part of 2023. The Italian tennis player will be at the start of theAustralian Open (where he must defend the points gained in the third round of 2023) and will try to return to the top 50 of the world after closing the year in 53rd place (and having won a tournament, the WTA 250 in Merida, Mexico last winter).

Before the Slam, the Italian champion will participate in the 2024 WTA 500 – the Brisbane International – together with Martina Trevisan and Lucia Bronzetti.

While waiting to return to the field, in the last few hours Camila Giorgi gave a Christmas gift to her fans: a pair of truly spectacular selfies in a black bikini published in Instagram stories, where she has now reached 724 thousand followers.

