Camila Giorgi injury against Jessica Pegula: withdraws from Roland Garros

After the good victory against Alizè Cornet, Camila Giorgi’s race in this Roland Garros 2023 stops in the second round. Unfortunately, the Italian tennis player had to raise the white flag during the match against the very strong 29-year-old American Jessica Pegula, the tournament’s No. 3 seed. The Italian champion left the Philippe-Chatrier after losing 6-2. At the change of sides she heard a right knee problem which lately had given her some trouble: she called the medical timeout, but then had to abandon the match so as not to risk any further.

Camila Giorgi loses points in the WTA ranking with this elimination at Roland Garros

Especially as we are on the eve of the grass seasonwhere Camila Giorgi’s game can be very effective (at Wimbledon in 2018 she reached the quarterfinals).

Unfortunately this one elimination in the second round of Roland Garros will cost points (199 to be exact) to Camila in the WTA ranking (she is currently number 37 in the world), given that last year she reached the round of 16 (the live ranking currently gives her 40th place but there will be time to do the math at the end of the Grand Slam on clay).

